Mark Harmon Leaves NCIS. But How Did Gibbs Say Goodbye?

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Monday. ET reports the president attended the intimate ceremony at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Penn., where Biden’s sister and her husband Jack Owens live. King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds of MLB fame, was on five seasons of “RHOC” and also appeared on shows like “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Watch What Happens Live. She told Brides magazine that she met Cuffe on a dating app and quickly started planning a future together. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO