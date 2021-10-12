CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mark Harmon Leaves NCIS. But How Did Gibbs Say Goodbye?

By Hilton Hater
The Hollywood Gossip
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legendary run has come to an end. On Monday night, following 18-plus seasons as the lead of television's most-watched drama, Mark Harmon said goodbye. This sentence feels almost incomprehensible to write, yet it's true:. Leroy Jethro Gibbs has left NCIS. We were told way back in April that the...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 2

Related
Syracuse.com

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew; ‘NCIS’ star exits show; more: Buzz

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Monday. ET reports the president attended the intimate ceremony at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Penn., where Biden’s sister and her husband Jack Owens live. King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds of MLB fame, was on five seasons of “RHOC” and also appeared on shows like “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Watch What Happens Live. She told Brides magazine that she met Cuffe on a dating app and quickly started planning a future together. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
MLB
Popculture

'NCIS': How Gibbs Got His Boat out of the Basement

When NCIS returned Monday night with an all-new episode of Season 19, it finally solved one of the longest-running mysteries in the show's history. For nearly two decades now, fans of the CBS police procedural series have questioned and theorized over one baffling sticking point: How did Mark Harmon's Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs get his boat out of the basement? It turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Cote De Pablo Turned Down This Massive Opportunity To Star In NCIS

Cote de Pablo is best known for playing Special Agent Ziva David on "NCIS." She impressed viewers with her multilingual capabilities on the show, having made her debut in Season 3 in September 2005. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, de Pablo stayed on the show until Season 11 in 2013 when her character was written off. She returned for a guest starring appearance in Season 17 in 2020, but never revealed the reason why she left the show in the first place (via TV Insider). However, there was speculation that she didn't like how her character was being written and she also wanted to pursue other opportunities in television and film.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harmon
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis
nickiswift.com

How Cote De Pablo Got Injured While Filming NCIS

It didn't take long for Cote de Pablo to become a fan favorite on the hit CBS show "NCIS." The actor brought the character of Mossad agent Ziva David to life with her contagious on-screen energy and her chemistry with special agent Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

How NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Became An Actor By Accident

If you're an "NCIS" fan, you'll no doubt recognize Pauley Perrette for her role as Abby Sciuto. The actor played the part to perfection until 2018 when she decided to leave the show behind. While it was a choice that seemed to both surprise and disappoint fans who adore her onscreen work, it also seemed like the star was sure about her decision and happy with the character she helped create.
ACCIDENTS
tvinsider.com

Poll Results: Will You Keep Watching ‘NCIS’ Without Mark Harmon?

NCIS fans are entering new territory with the October 18 episode, “Face the Strange”: What will the show look like without Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs?. Harmon’s character exited the drama in the October 11 episode, “Great Wide Open,” with Gibbs deciding to stay in Alaska and not get his badge back following his suspension in Season 18. A series of farewells to the team culminated with Gibbs telling McGee (Sean Murray) his plan and the two saying goodbye before the agent left his former boss fishing and returned home.
TV SERIES
TVLine

NCIS Solved Its Biggest Mystery Ever

The following contains major spoilers from the Oct. 11 episode of NCIS. Something huge happened this week on CBS’ NCIS. OK, two things.First and foremost, as detailed here, the Oct. 11 episode of TV’s most watched drama marked the end of series lead Mark Harmon’s full-time run. But along the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy