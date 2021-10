DISH Network has selected Spirent Communications to autonomously test its 5G network core and validate its performance. This will allow DISH to continuously integrate functionality into its 5G network and rapidly deliver leading-edge solutions to both retail and enterprise customers. DISH, which is partnering with AWS on cloud infrastructure, is set to become the world’s first telecom company to run its service on the public cloud. Spirent’s solutions will enable DISH to realize the superior agility of deploying an OpenRAN, cloud-native 5G network while ensuring enhanced customer experiences.

