UK seeks to help listed firms raise more money on stock market

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain has launched a review into speeding up how listed companies can raise funds on stock markets, its latest move to keep London at the forefront of global financial centres after Brexit. Britain’s markets raised 30 billion pounds ($41 billion) in new equity last year as companies...

941theduke.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
