Yellen, Powell to meet with Indian officials on economic ties

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell will meet with their Indian counterparts this week to address issues ranging from the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and financial regulation to climate finance, a senior Treasury official said. The meeting will mark the...

Yellen to attend G20 meeting in Rome, U.N. climate talks – Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will participate in high-level Group of 20 meetings in Rome next week and attend in a United Nations climate change conference in Scotland the following week, the Treasury Department said Thursday. Yellen will also visit Dublin, Ireland for talks on global tax...
Fed bans officials' trading, with focus on Powell renomination

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. Fed Chair...
Fed imposes sweeping new limits on policymakers' investments

The Federal Reserve is imposing a sweeping new set of restrictions on the investments its officials can own, a response to questionable recent trades that forced two top Fed officials to resign.The Fed announced Thursday that policymakers and senior staff would be barred from investing in individual stocks and bonds. They would also have to provide 45 days' advance notice of any trade and receive prior approval from ethics officials. And they would have to hold the investments for at least a year. As a result, Fed officials would essentially be restricted to holding mutual funds.Last month, two presidents of regional Fed banks, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, announced their resignations after it was revealed that they had traded stocks and funds in 2020 at the same time that the Fed was taking expansive steps to calm markets during the pandemic recession.
US Fed announces stricter investment rules for central bank officials

The US Federal Reserve on Thursday announced stricter investment rules for officials of the central bank following recent controversies over trading activities. The rules would prevent Fed officials from holding individual stocks, prohibit trading during times of unusual market stress, require pre-approval of trades, and more frequent disclosure of trading activity to "help guard against even the appearance of any conflict of interest," the Fed said. "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement. Powell, who is awaiting word whether he will be appointed to a second term, became the target of criticism this week after disclosure documents showed he pulled $1 million to $5 million out of a stock index in October 2020, just before a sharp single-day drop in the US market.
Jerome Powell
Janet Yellen
Banks rally opposition to IRS reporting proposal

A federal proposal to require banks to file financial reports about U.S. bank accounts to the Internal Revenue Service has attracted sharp criticism from New Hampshire Republicans in recent weeks – with the governor and House speaker arguing it will impinge on privacy and freedom.  But as lawmakers tinker with the idea down in Washington, […] The post Banks rally opposition to IRS reporting proposal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortages Slowed US Growth, Says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook.
Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
IMF staff, Ukraine reach deal that could pave way for $700 million disbursement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund staff and Ukrainian authorities have reached an agreement on economic reforms that will pave the way for a first review of Ukraine’s 18-month stand-by arrangement and a requested extension through the end of June 2022, the IMF said in a statement. It said completion...
Yellen Warns Against Economic Catastrophe

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that there may be a catastrophe if the Senate is unable to reach an agreement regarding the debt ceiling. "A failure to raise the debt ceiling would probably cause a recession and could even result in a financial crisis. It would be a catastrophe," Yellen said during an interview.
