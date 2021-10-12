CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Goble continues dominance at Table Mountain

By Ed Anderson
Chico Enterprise-Record
 9 days ago

Sandy Goble shot a nice round of 77 to take low gross in the Table Mountain Women’s Golf Club weekly tournament. Deb Learner was low net with a score of 70. First flight: 1, Pam Weichert, 73, card-off; 2, Liz Hofeling, 73; 3, Dana Blanton, 76. Second flight: 1, Chrystl Yates, 81; 2, Karen Scurlock, 83; 3, Jody Thompson, 88. Third flight: 1, Elaine Thomas, 76; Donna Madson, 82; 3, Pam Eaton, 85. Closest to the pin on No. 16, Tracie Cvitkovich.

