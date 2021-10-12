Goble continues dominance at Table Mountain

GATE CITY — Gate City struggled to keep its focus Wednesday but still managed to sweep past Union 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 in Mountain 7 District volleyball action. “When you want to go through the motions and just lollygag and not take care of the little things, you’re going to get in a dogfight with teams,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “That’s what happened. We have to take care of little things and execute the little things every single night, every single time the ball is put into play. We played a little careless and a little slow at times. We’ve got to pick that game pace up.”

