Buildings near the volcano on La Palma were submerged in cascading lava early on Saturday lightningonamongst a striking display of lightening bolts over the Spanish island.The magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, according to reports from Reuters.“During the early morning new flows have caused more destruction of properties. Helplessness and pain in the face of so much damage,” tweeted Anselmo Pestana, the Spanish government representative in the Canary Islands.There was also a series of 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, according to the Spanish National Geological Institute.However, La...

