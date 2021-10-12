CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GitLab eyes nearly $10 billion valuation in IPO after boosting price range

(Reuters) – Software development company GitLab Inc on Tuesday raised the target price range for its U.S. initial public offering, lifting its aimed valuation to nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

