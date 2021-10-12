CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mason Mount Feeling More 'Energetic' After Minor Chelsea Injury

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted it has taken time for him to recover from the relentless fixture schedule last season as he reached the Euro 2020 final with England.

Mount played a total of 54 games for club last season as well as making 15 appearances for England during the campaign, five of those coming at Euro 2020.

His fitness record is impeccable, being available for selection week in week out, but this season the 22-year-old has shown signs of fatigue in the early parts of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hV63v_0cObgXx300
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Chelsea midfielder has already made eight appearances this term, but missed the defeat against Manchester City with a 'little injury'.

Mount is now back and feeling more 'energetic' after the 'little boost'. He says it's only natural for the sheer number of games to eventually catch up on players.

What Mason Mount said

"After an experience like that and how far we got, it does take some time to get over it and reflect," said Mount in an England press conference. "But as soon as the next season starts, that’s behind you.

"Maybe physically there can still be a toll, even though you’ve had a break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCBSr_0cObgXx300
SIPA USA

"So it’s natural that happens and after playing many games in the normal season, then to go to the Euros and play games, and then after a short break go straight into pre-season, it can take a toll. Maybe I’ve felt that a bit this season.

"I missed a week with a little injury at Chelsea but to get back and be in the England squad, that little break makes you feel more energetic and gives you that little boost. I don’t want to miss any game but it does help sometimes to take a step back and let yourself recover."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'Missing games had an effect on my decision': England star Mason Mount confirms he HAS been double-jabbed after Chelsea midfielder missed two crucial Euro 2020 matches following close contact fiasco in the summer

Mason Mount revealed on Monday that he has been double-jabbed — explaining his mind was made up after he was caught out by Covid rules during Euro 2020. The midfielder was forced into isolation along with Chelsea and England team-mate Ben Chilwell after they were deemed close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for the virus after the 0-0 draw at Wembley.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Havertz feeling relaxed and settled at Chelsea after tough six months

Kai Havertz insists he is feeling settled at Chelsea. Expectations of the German have been high since he was signed for £70m from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. After initially struggling to win over his critics, Havertz admits it took him six months to settle Stamford Bridge, but now is happy andhungry to win more trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are preparing to offer Mason Mount a new contract that would bring him in line with the club's top earners' as they look to reward the England star for establishing himself as a key player

Chelsea are preparing to offer Mason Mount a bumper new contract that will bring him in line with the club's highest earners, according to reports. Mount, a product of Chelsea's highly-regarded youth system, became a first-team regular under Frank Lampard at the start of the 2019-20 season and has maintained that role since Thomas Tuchel arrived.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea 'Discussed' Plan to Offer Mason Mount New Contract

Chelsea have discussed their plans to offer Mason Mount a new contract despite not yet making an offer to the midfielder, according to reports. The 22-year-old has become a key player under Thomas Tuchel and is currently one of the lowest earners at the club - reportedly taking home £75,000 a week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester City#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Working On New Contracts for Three Players

Chelsea are said to be working on new offers for three of their star players, according to reports. The Blues are keen to extend deals within the squad, with some players seeing their current contracts expiring next summer. Mason Mount is also reported to be offered a new deal at...
NFL
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 October and it will be refereed by François Letexier at Stamford Bridge. UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 3 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Letexier take charge of the meeting in west London. François Letexier will...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Kai Havertz's Recent Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Kai Havertz's form ahead of their Champions League tie against Malmo. The German attacker joined the Blues last summer from Bayer Leverkusen and scored the winning goal in the European cup final against Manchester City in May. However, he has struggled to hit...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in matchday three of Group H in the Champions League. The current holders have won one and lost the other in their opening two games of the group stages as they look to retain their European crown. Thomas Tuchel's side sit...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
402
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy