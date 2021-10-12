Vroom to acquire auto lender United Auto Credit for $300 million

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) opened its first store in Springfield on Sept. 30 at 1257 E. Battlefield Road. The store, just off National Avenue, fills half of a roughly 22,000-square-foot building owned by Pep Boys, said Advance Auto Parts spokesperson Cliff Cermak. He said Pep Boys continues to operate a service department on-site, but he declined to disclose Advance Auto’s lease terms or opening costs. General Manager Jeremy Cotton leads a staff of 15, selling automotive aftermarket parts and products, such as motor oil, , batteries and hand tools. In its most recent earnings report, publicly traded Advance Auto Parts had $179 million in second-quarter net income on $2.6 billion in sales. The company operates nearly 4,750 stores under its branding and 215 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It also serves over 1,300 independently owned Carquest stores.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO