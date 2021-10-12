CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 bln euros

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3dwX_0cObgH4f00

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the European Commission said ahead of Tuesday's Group of 20 Afghan summit.

The pledge takes the total commitment of new funding to 1 billion euros after the EU executive's earlier promise of 300 million euros to help to prevent basic services in Afghanistan from collapsing and food from running out.

"We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that the Islamic militants who seized Kabul on Aug. 15 must first meet the EU's five conditions for longer-term aid.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Neighbours#The European Union#The European Commission#Group Of 20#Islamic
naturalgasworld.com

More signatories join US/EU methane pledge

Initiative now supported by nine of the top 20 global methane emitters. Another 24 countries have joined the US/European Union Global Methane Pledge that aspires to a 30% reduction in global methane emissions by 2030, the US state department announced October 11. US president Joe Biden and European Commission president...
UNITED NATIONS
PBS NewsHour

EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

ROME (AP) — The European Union pledged 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G-20 leaders demanded at a...
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Afghanistan's neighbours key to solving problems in the country: Italian PM

Rome [Italy], October 13 (ANI): After the conclusion of the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that neighbouring countries should be involved in solving problems in Afghanistan. "The involvement of neighboring countries is necessary (to solve the issues in the country). This is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Columbian

EU pledges $1.15 billion in support for Afghans

ROME — The European Union pledged $1.15 billion in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G-20 leaders demanded at a virtual summit hosted by...
ADVOCACY
AFP

EU pledge opens G20 virtual summit on Afghanistan

G20 leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual summit focused on addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU kicking off proceedings by announcing a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package. Shortly before the meeting began, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an aid package to help "avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse" in Afghanistan.
WORLD
chantillynews.org

Groups at school strategize to aid Afghanistan refugees

With over 570,000 people displaced and over 14 million left in starvation, the Taliban’s coup has led to many refugees leaving Afghanistan for the US in search of humanitarian aid. “The Afghan refugees, particularly children, many of whom have been personally and directly impacted by the realities of war, need...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
recordargusnews.com

Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. […]
POLITICS
IBTimes

Taliban Meet EU-US Delegation, Brussels Pledges 1 Bn Euros Aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The hardline Islamists are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Taliban vows to work with Russia, regional players over IS threats

The Taliban agreed Wednesday to work with Russia, China and Iran on regional security after the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking threats in the wake of the hardline group's takeover in Afghanistan. Lavrov has previously warned that drug trafficking from Afghanistan had reached "unprecedented" levels, a concern echoed by the Kremlin during meetings with other Central Asia countries and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in...
MILITARY
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy