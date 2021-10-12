12 Health and Beauty Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

When it comes to sessionable, widely available, low-calorie and -cost beers, you can't beat American staples like Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Light. When we say "sessionable," we're talking about beers that have an ABV somewhere around three or four percent. In other words, a sessionable beer is a beer you can drink a lot of during one session, and we've all had our fair share of evenings with eight or more Bud Lights. Craft beer is a totally different story. (If anyone asks, though, we only had two. Alright?) The next time you host a BBQ and are left with a grab-bag of left-behind light beers the day after, don't resort to storing them in the garage fridge to be forgotten about until they've skunked. We've found a whole bunch of recipes using cheap beer that involves a lot more chewing than they do chugging, so take those cold, cheap cans filled with 120-odd liquid calories and make them into a feast. Word to the wise: Be sure to stick around until we get to the PBR cupcakes.

