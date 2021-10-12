Hospice Circle of Love to host fall book sale this weekend

ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love is asking community members to “read to help those in need” during the nonprofit organization’s fall book sale this weekend.

The sale, which is held biannually in the spring and fall, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hospice Circle of Love’s North Building, 314 S. 3rd.

Julie Nelson, community relations director at Hospice Circle of Love and event organizer, said in a press release that volunteers Jean Pratt and Charlene Wilson have been organizing thousands of donated books since the spring sale in April.

“I believe we have even more books than we did at our last sale,” Nelson said.

A large variety of mysteries, non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, Westerns and more genres of books will be available, Nelson said.

Hardback books are $1, and paperbacks 50 cents. Books will be categorized so shoppers can find what they are looking for.

In addition to books, patrons can find books on tape, movies and puzzles for sale.

All proceeds from the book sale will go toward helping Hospice Circle of Love continue to serve patients who don’t have Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice care at no charge to them or their families.

“The Hospice Circle of Love book sale is a great place to stock up on reading material at a low cost,” Nelson said. “We invite everyone to stop by. You are very likely to find something that will interest you.”

Hospice Circle of Love is a nonprofit organization that has been caring for terminally ill patients in their home or nursing home, providing physical, emotional and spiritual support in Northwest Oklahoma since 1983.