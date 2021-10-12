EDITORIAL: Should city sanction trick-or-treat night, times?

It’s the age-old question we at the Enid News & Eagle get every October, particularly when Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday. When is trick-or-treat night?

Should the city designate and provide guidance on when trick-or-treating can occur? We’ve heard from some parents who would like trick-or-treating to be moved to Saturday this year, since Halloween falls on a Sunday.

Oct. 31 is the official date of Halloween. And, most years, everyone assumes that trick-or-treating will occur on Oct. 31. And, that’s when trick-or-treating will occur in Enid.

However, there are several cities in Oklahoma and across the nation that officially designate each year when trick-or-treating is officially sanctioned.

For example, Shawnee, has designated Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. as trick-or-treat night in the city. In Pennsylvania, several cities and counties are setting official trick-or-treat times, with varying times starting Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, according to a Google search. It’s tradition in some cities for the governing body to designate the night and time for the activity.

The city of Enid hasn’t been involved in designating an official time for little ghouls and goblins to trick-or-treat. So, even though Halloween is on Sunday this year, that’s when to expect the trick-or-treaters at your door.

We’re not necessarily advocating that the city become involved in moving trick-or-treat night just because it falls on a Sunday. However, it might be helpful if the city did provide some guidance on the holiday. Perhaps the city could at least designate official times for the activity, such as 5-8 p.m., which seems reasonable, and would discourage those who want to take the activity well into what many parents consider bedtime hours for their children.

The great thing about Enid is that several organizations and churches provide Halloween activities throughout late October for children. We anticipate that some activities will occur on both Friday and Saturday nights of Halloween weekend. For all, the primary concern is that everyone remain safe and have a good time celebrating Halloween.

The city of Enid could help answer questions parents and others have by designating the official trick-or-treat night and hours. It’s something to consider.