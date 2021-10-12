Lincoln students fish, clean up trash at Water Works lake

ENID, Okla. — Lincoln Academy students recently spent the day fishing at Enid Public Water Works Lake, then picking up bags of trash on their monthly life skills building trip.

Students at Enid Public Schools’ alternative/adult education school were taught how to bait hooks, catch fish, respect nature and be quiet while respecting others in the area off West Chestnut on Oct. 6.

Science and art teacher Holly Crawford said Lincoln students often get the opportunity to participate in life skills activities outside of the classroom, like their fishing and cleanup trip. The trip was a reward for students based on behavior and attendance.

Crawford said fishing teaches several life skills, including patience, determination, problem solving, camaraderie, team building, stress management and respect for nature.

“We had some students who had never fished before. A couple of students caught several fish,” Crawford said. “Their smiles were priceless. They had so much fun and were so proud of themselves.”

Fellow teacher Garvin Chesser and Lincoln Principal Tommy Parker have done activities like this with students for several years, said Crawford, who’s in her first year teaching at Lincoln.

Lincoln strives to integrate life skills into its curriculum. A recent art project in her classroom involved students constructing their own stools, using power tools, then painting and finishing them.

In August, students got to learn to bake cookies from scratch. In September, they went to the park and learned how to play bocce ball, and then cleaned up around the park. Next month, they will paint pumpkins and take them to a nursing home.

Other teachers are able to integrate life skills into their curriculum, as well, including finance, interview skills and voting.

“Everyone tries to bring life skills into their class, which is really cool to see,” Crawford said. “I feel like I was made to teach here. It’s amazing.”