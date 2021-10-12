CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MI

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sydney, Diesel & Carl

SYDNEY

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Sydney, Diesel and Carl—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First we have Sydney.

Sydney is an Australian shepherd mix who’s believed to come from a farm in the Marion area.

She is unfamiliar with a leash and gets nervous around them.

The best thing for her would be someone familiar with the Aussie breed.

She has a lot of anxiety but just needs to be shown some love and care.

If you think you’re the kind of person who can provide this, you can contact Osceola County Animal Control.

Next up is Diesel, a hound mix.

He loves to go for adventures and socialize with other people and dogs.

He doesn’t do the greatest around cats or young kids.

He is known to follow his nose wherever it leads him, and this time he’s hoping it can lead him to the right home.

If you would like to learn more about Diesel, head to the Cherryland Humane Society.

Lastly we have Carl, the domestic shorthair.

He’s a rescue and was found all alone and very thin.

Now that he’s gotten better he loves to be held and given lots of pets.

He likes going outside but that doesn’t he mean he won’t also enjoy laying in your arms watching a movie.

If you’re interested in making Carl your new furry friend, you can contact One Love Animal Rescue.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!

