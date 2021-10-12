CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

By STR
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3Kg0_0cObejfJ00
Myanmar's president described the events around the February coup in a courtroom on Thursday /AFP/File

Myanmar's ousted president described on Tuesday turning down a deal to vacate his seat and save himself in the early moments of the February coup that snuffed out his country's short-lived democratic experiment, his lawyer said.

Win Myint, who was detained along with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, made the comments as he testified for the first time at his trial for incitement in a junta court.

The 69-year-old recounted how two senior army officers entered his room in the early hours of February 1 "and urged him to resign from his post of the presidency, giving the reason of ill health," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

"The president turned down their proposal, saying he was in good health. The officers warned him the denial would cause him much harm but the President told them he would rather die than consent," he added.

Similar dawn raids took place across the capital Naypyidaw, taking key civilian leaders into custody and ending the army's brief flirtation with democracy.

Win Myint -- a longtime ally of Suu Kyi -- faces a raft of charges, including incitement and sedition.

The junta -- officially known as the State Administration Council -- has threatened to dissolve Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party and continues to wage a bloody campaign against opponents to its rule.

Win Myint and Suu Kyi will call no defence witnesses in their incitement trial, their lawyers said last week.

Suu Kyi is scheduled to testify for the first time later this month.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the putsch with huge protests, renewed clashes between the military and ethnic rebel armies in border regions, and an economy spiralling into freefall.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his power grab by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll won by the NLD.

The military has cracked down brutally on dissent -- shooting protesters, arresting suspected dissidents in night raids, shutting down news outlets, and rounding up journalists.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group.

Comments / 0

Related
theintelligencer.com

Lawyer: Myanmar ex-president testifies he refused to resign

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s former President Win Myint, forced out of office eight months ago when the army seized power, testified Tuesday that he defied a demand from the military to resign, saying he would “rather die,” his lawyers said. Win Myint was giving testimony at his trial on charges...
WORLD
IBTimes

Myanmar To Free More Than 5,000 Jailed For Anti-coup Protests: Junta Chief

Myanmar will release more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government, the country's junta chief said Monday. A total of 5,636 prisoners will be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October, Min Aung Hlaing said, days after he was excluded from a regional summit over his government's commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
BBC

Myanmar to release 5,000 prisoners held over coup

Myanmar's government has said it will free more than 5,000 prisoners jailed for protesting against February's coup. Thousands of people were detained during bloody demonstrations after military leaders seized power. The coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, said the 5,636 prisoners would be released for humanitarian reasons. It comes days after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Crowds outside Myanmar's prisons await freed detainees

Crowds gathered Tuesday outside prisons around Myanmar waiting for at least a glimpse of friends and relatives who were being freed under an amnesty for people arrested for protesting against military rule.The head of the army-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, announced the amnesty covering more than 5,600 people on Monday. State television said it included 1,316 convicts who would be freed from prisons around the country and 4,320 others pending trial whose charges would be suspended.The announcement came three days after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations delivered a rare snub by declining to invite Min...
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar's economic woes due to gross mismanagement since coup - U.S. official

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's economic turmoil is due to political instability and mismanagement following a February coup, a U.S. official said on Wednesday after a junta minister blamed the crisis partly on foreign backers of its opponents. The military government's investment minister attributed Myanmar's economic troubles to sabotage...
WORLD
AFP

Rare Libya conference seeks support ahead of landmark elections

Libya's fragile unity government hosted an international conference Thursday to build support ahead of the war-battered country's landmark December election. A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to the unity government taking office in March with a mandate to take the country to elections. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Sedition#Afp File Myanmar#Democratic#Naypyidaw#Nld
94.3 Jack FM

Ukrainian president’s party ousts speaker in parliamentary vote

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party on Thursday voted to remove parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov, accusing him of putting his own interests above those of the governing party. Razumkov had been suspended on Tuesday and his dismissal was confirmed by 284 votes in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is credited with leading Central Asia's most populous country out of isolation, but his appetite for change may be waning now that he has consolidated power. The 64-year-old is expected to sail past four token candidates on Sunday for a second five-year term in the ex-Soviet country whose neighbourhood includes a rising China, resurgent Russia and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Mirziyoyev's reforms -- including ending infamous forced labour in the cotton industry -- have been hailed both by long-suffering citizens and foreign observers. His hardline mentor and predecessor Islam Karimov, who died in 2016 after ruling for more than a quarter of a century, set a low bar, having gained a reputation for torturing opponents, including by boiling and freezing them.
WORLD
AFP

Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's pandemic charges

A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides crimes against humanity, the president is accused of "quackery," inciting crime and violation of health measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey.
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

Czech voters oust communists from parliament for first time since 1948

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech voters evicted the communists from parliament on Saturday for the first time since the end of World War Two, voting out a party whose forebears ruled the central European nation from 1948 until the Velvet Revolution of 1989 that ushered in democracy. The communists jailed tens...
POLITICS
AFP

Ecuador president refuses to testify over Pandora Papers leaks

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday refused to testify to a parliamentary committee that is investigating revelations about the 65-year-old in the Pandora Papers leaks. In response to Lasso's refusal to appear, committee president Jose Cabascango closed the parliamentary session by summoning the president "for a second time and in a mandatory manner" to appear Friday before the National Assembly.
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban vows to work with Russia, regional players over IS threats

The Taliban agreed Wednesday to work with Russia, China and Iran on regional security after the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking threats in the wake of the hardline group's takeover in Afghanistan. Lavrov has previously warned that drug trafficking from Afghanistan had reached "unprecedented" levels, a concern echoed by the Kremlin during meetings with other Central Asia countries and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Who will form Iraq's next government?

Iraq's October 10 elections reinforced the parliamentary strength of mercurial Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr and saw a sharp decline in that of his adversaries, the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi alliance, according to preliminary results. According to preliminary results the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, emerged from the election with only around 15 seats in parliament.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodia peace deal

Three decades after a landmark agreement ended years of bloody violence in Cambodia, its strongman ruler has crushed all opposition and is eyeing dynastic succession, shattering hopes for a democratic future. The Paris Peace Agreements, signed on October 23, 1991, brought an end to nearly two decades of savage slaughter that began with the Khmer Rouge's ascent to power in 1975.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy