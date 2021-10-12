App State vs UL Tonight at Cajun Field — All You Need to Know Before You Go

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns will be hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a marquee Sun Belt Conference matchup tonight at Cajun Field.

The kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 pm and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The radio broadcast is available on Hot 107.9 and ESPN 1420 .

The Cajuns come into the game with an overall record of 4-1 and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play while App State is 4-1 and 1-0 in the conference.

As you may have heard yesterday , UL Athletics Director Dr. Bryan Maggard is asking Ragin’ Cajuns fans to show up, be loud, and help us make a statement on national television.

“We have to keep in mind that we will be in 65 million households across the country,” Dr. Maggard said. “When the nation sees a full house at a football game, that continues to elevate the profile of the entire university–not just the football program.”

If you’re coming to the game, here are a few things you should know before you go:

Where can I park?

General admission parking is free and available on West Congress Street across from Cajun Field at the Lite Center, behind the Hilton Garden Inn, and at the Cajundome. The parking lots open eight hours prior to kickoff.

Are tickets still available?

Yes. Single-game tickets are available for $31 each .

Tailgating and other pre-game events

8:00 am – Parking lots open (Gates 1 & 5)

2:00 pm – Remaining parking lot gates open (Gates 2, 3, 4)

4:00 pm – Dustin Sonnier, Under the Oaks – presented by First Horizon Bank; Michael Scott Boudreaux and the Big Band, Student Tailgate Concert

4:15 pm – Cajun Walk, presented by Hub City Ford

5:30 pm – Ragin’ Rally at Russo Park/Cajun Field gates open

6:15 pm – The Pride of Acadiana performance in Cajun Field

6:30 pm – Kickoff vs. Appalachian State, presented by Hancock Whitney

As a reminder, the pregame McDonald’s Kids McDash and the Red Run have been cancelled for the 2021 season.