NBA

Even Without Kyrie Irving, the Nets Are Still the Knicks’ Toughest Test

By Patrick Kiernan
 9 days ago
With Kyrie Irving’s season status in flux, might the Knicks be able to steal a few games from the Nets this year?. The Knicks will play the Nets four times this season, splitting a pair of games each at the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. The first game will be played in Brooklyn on November 30th, and then they won’t square off again until February 16th. They’ll travel to Brooklyn again on March 13th, and close out the season series on April 6th at home in their third-to-last contest of the season. All four games will be nationally televised.

Knicks’ Three-Point Shooting a Strength That Can Keep Growing

Last season, the Knicks’ deep-range shooting was one of the team’s biggest strengths. This year, it should be even better. In case you missed it, the New York Knicks were one of the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooting teams last season. Of the many surprising aspects of the Knicks’ first...
NBA
Analyzing the Best and Worst Outcomes for the Knicks This Season

With the 2021–22 season in the peripheral, what are the best and worst things that the Knicks can have happen to them?. The 2021–22 NBA season is officially here, as Media Day took place on Monday, and training camp is beginning this week. For the Knicks, this season presents an opportunity to build upon what was started last season, a four-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It’s a chance for the organization to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke, but rather the start to turning a page on what has been an abysmal last seven years prior.
SPORTS
Kemba Walker’s Health Could Determine How Far the Knicks Can Go

Much of the talk around Kemba Walker the last few years has been his injury history. A healthy Walker could raise the Knicks’ competitive ceiling. If you remember one thing about last year’s MVP race, it’s probably that Nikola Jokic won it. But if you remember two things, the second is probably the fact that it was built around a particular narrative: who played in the most games. LeBron James’ health is why he fell out of the race earlier than he might typically, given his numbers last season. Joel Embiid’s candidacy was legitimate but viewed as more malleable than Jokic’s due to the fact that the Serbian outplayed the Sixer by 21 games. Perhaps even more than you heard Mike Breen shout the word “bang,” you heard pundits aplenty note that the “best ability is availability.”
NBA
Taj Gibson Could Own the Role of Player-Coach This Season

After being pressed into duty last season following injuries at the center position, Taj Gibson is ready to take a more active role on the sidelines. A 12-year NBA veteran, Taj Gibson is among the longest-tenured players in the league. As a longtime disciple of head coach Tom Thibodeau, he’s recently been sought out as a source of wisdom on younger teams that the coach is leading. Such was the case when he was signed by the Knicks just a handful of games into the 2020–21 season when their oldest players at the time were 29-year-olds Alec Burks and Reggie Bullock.
NBA
