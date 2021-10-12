CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Is Trupanion Stock a Buy?

By Alex Carchidi
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • A stock's recent price movements aren't always tightly linked to the quality of the underlying business.
  • It's possible for a company to underperform relative to analysts' estimates and still be a good investment.
  • The market for pet insurance is nearly untouched in the U.S. and Canada.

You get health insurance for yourself, so why not get it for your dog, too? Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) offers pet owners insurance plans that give them peace of mind, and that's something for prospective shareholders to wag their tails about.

It's no surprise that people are interested in buying this stock, which is up by more than 430% in the last five years. Between its consistent revenue growth and the largely untapped pet insurance market, Trupanion investors might be getting richer for quite some time. Will its fortunes continue to grow for people who buy it now, or is the cat out of the bag?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MPGL_0cObdyhB00
Image source: Getty Images

Pet insurance is more lucrative than it sounds

In a nutshell, Trupanion takes monthly payments from its subscribers, then uses around 70% of the income to pay the costs for insured pets that need medical care. From its current group of more than a million subscribers, Trupanion makes an average of $62.45 per pet per month. In the second quarter of this year, the company reported that its total base of enrolled pets grew by 38% year over year. It's managed to retain an average of 98.72% of those subscribers each month, meaning that customers are broadly pleased with its service. Overall, Trupanion looks very much like a thriving company.

And its past performance has been consistently strong, too. As of Q2 in 2021, its quarterly revenue has grown sequentially by at least 20% for a stunning 55 quarters in a row.

The company will aim to keep penetrating the North American market, where fewer than 2% of pets are covered by insurance. Given that it has no debt and $219.4 million in cash to cover the cost of operations, there aren't any obvious impediments in its way.

Earnings remain a minor bugbear

Trupanion isn't consistently profitable yet, but its profit margin is in the red by only 4.65%, and it's had six profitable quarters in the last five years. That means the company may be within spitting distance of regularly turning a profit.

Still, the company's expenditures have been trending in the wrong direction over the last three years. As a percentage of its quarterly revenue, total quarterly operating expenses have grown by 21.48%. On the other hand, its quarterly revenue expanded by 103.6% in the same period, so rising operating costs are forgivable. And per management's estimates, only minor reductions in its costs and variable expenses are needed to get to its target internal rate of return.

The other thing to be aware of is that Trupanion has been underperforming recently. The company hasn't lived up to a single quarterly consensus earnings estimate from financial analysts since Q3 in 2020. As a result, its stock price has fallen by nearly 32% this year so far. Nonetheless, neither the missed earnings targets nor the fall in its stock has anything to do with its ability to effectively compete in its market. Therefore, while the recent performance might warrant a touch of caution, it shouldn't be a deal breaker.

This stock could be a 10-bagger for people who buy it now

Based on its largely untapped market and its remarkably consistent revenue growth over the last few years, I think that Trupanion will be an excellent stock to own over the next decade. This company doesn't need to do much differently to expand at a solid pace for years to come, and there's so much room in the pet insurance market that it's hard to imagine a competitor being a problem anytime soon.

While it's true that its lack of consistent earnings growth is a barrier to the stock's price skyrocketing, don't lose faith. Management's perspective is that it's more important to increase the intrinsic value and cash flow of the business than its profitability. This strategy appears to be working quite well over time, regardless of what financial analysts are predicting for quarterly earnings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

DexCom and Microsoft are profitable businesses that are also continuing to grow. Diabetes is a chronic illness that is going to be more prevalent in the future, and DexCom's devices make managing it easier. Microsoft's wide and diverse product mix puts it in good shape to adapt to changing trends...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy as the Economy Recovers

AmerisourceBergen's recent acquisition could amplify its growth potential. JPMorgan Chase is likely to profit from interest rate hikes that could be coming sooner than anticipated. Delta Air Lines is coming off a stellar quarter, and its prospects look even better in 2022. One way to tell that the economy is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Unity Software benefits from the growing demand for interactive content. Tesla is the world's premiere electric vehicle maker, and should retain that position for years to come. Sea Limited is expanding rapidly in three lucrative business segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

When companies want to figure out how to best use technology, they often turn to Accenture. Adobe is the standard for creative professionals and a leader in the digital economy. Trends in manufacturing and logistics should fuel growth for Cognex in spite of short-term disruptions. These days, an investor can...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Insurance#Stock Price#Trup#North American
The Motley Fool

2 Reopening Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

Disney has been seeing a strong recovery at its theme parks. Airbnb is ready for an expected rebound in travel. Both companies still have a while to go before they fully recover from pandemic disruptions. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic led governments worldwide to take unprecedented actions in their...
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy on the Dip

With the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the healthcare industry is continuing to enjoy investors’ attention. The industry is also expected to keep growing on the rising need for treatments for several chronic diseases. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality healthcare stocks Stryker (SYK), Boston Scientific (BSX), and ResMed (RMD), which are currently trading below their 52-week highs. Read on.As multiple coronavirus variants continue to be identified and drug makers seek approval for treatments, the healthcare industry is enjoying the market’s attention. This is evident in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 13.5% year-to-date returns. So, amid current market volatility, we think it could be wise to bet on quality healthcare stocks because the sector is defensive and could add stability to one’s portfolio.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

A cloudy short-term outlook has created bargains in these blue chip stocks. Dividend income should protect shareholder returns. These stocks should provide stability thanks to strong cash flow. The stock market rally in 2021 hasn't been felt equally across the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). Of course, the best performers...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Pets
The Motley Fool

2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

AstraZeneca and Merck have businesses that aren't dependent on just COVID-19 products. Although AstraZeneca isn't making a profit from its vaccine right now, that could change. Merck's COVID-19 pill could be a game changer in unvaccinated parts of the world. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

Smile Direct Club (NASDAQ:SDC) has a very high short interest -- 37% of its public float is sold short. And a lot of bears are shorting Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) as well -- 21% of its float is being shorted. Shorting stocks is a dangerous game to play. Normally when you purchase stock, the money you invest grows as that stock price increases and as the price decreases you start to lose money. If the business fails completely, you can only lose your initial investment.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Airbnb Stock Right Now?

Airbnb has a massive total addressable market. Airbnb stock is not cheap, but its excellent prospects might justify the price. Airbnb's business model exposes it to risks of competition and consumer safety. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is becoming synonymous with short-term travel and short-term rentals. The company's online platform and app encourage...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why AutoNation Stock Revved Higher Today

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock jumped 7.7% in 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Thursday after the new-and-used-car dealer reported earnings well ahead of what Wall Street had expected. For fiscal Q3 2021, analysts had forecast earnings of $4.20 per share on sales of $6.3 billion. Instead, the company reported earnings 22%...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Qualtrics Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise

Revenue surged 41% year over year, crushing Wall Street’s expectation of 5% growth. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit, whereas analysts had projected a loss. Management raised full-year guidance on the top and bottom lines. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crocs says it's on track to meet its goals despite supply chain disruptions

Crocs Inc. stock jumped 7.8% in Thursday premarket trading after the shoe company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Net income totaled $153.5 million, or $2.42 per share, up from $61.9 million, or 91 cents per share last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.47 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.87. Revenue totaled $625.9 million, up from $361.7 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $606.8 million. Crocs says that it was impacted by factory closures in Vietnam due to COVID-19. Still, the company says it's on track to achieve both long- and short-term goals. For full year 2021, Crocs expects revenue to increase between 62% and 65% from $1.386 billion in 2020. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $2.316 billion, implying a 67.1% increase. For 2022, Crocs forecasts revenue growth of 20% compared to 2021. Crocs stock has soared 116.9% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Tristate Capital Are Surging Today

The $1.1 billion purchase price represents a 37% premium over Tristate's closing price yesterday. Shares of the branchless bank Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) had shot up more than 30% as of 11 a.m. EDT Thursday after the company announced it will be acquired by Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF). So what.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Planet Fitness Can Beat the Market

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) may seem like it's in a tough spot as the discount gym chain is still struggling with COVID-19-inspired regulations, but the company still has competitive advantages in its industry, and was better able to survive the crisis than smaller, independent gym operators. In this segment of Motley...
FITNESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy