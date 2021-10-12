New Winter Seasonals, Milk Stouts And Pale Ales
October is ON and American craft brewers are addressing the changing seasons with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. Banned in North Carolina And Back From Hibernation (Frederick, MD) – Flying Dog Brewery has replaced its annual K-9 Winter Warmer with something they’re even more excited about. With an aroma reminiscent of baked cherry pie on top of a malty backbone, Flying Dog Freezin’ Season is a 7.4% ABV spiced winter seasonal which derived its dark fruity flavors from the English ale yeast that is used.www.americancraftbeer.com
