New Winter Seasonals, Milk Stouts And Pale Ales

Sometimes we hear about collaboration beers that are deserving of a bit more attention than a simple line in The Week Ahead in Beer. Truth or Consequences Brewing Company’s Bad Bully Pale Ale, a collaboration with the Mesilla Valley Homebrew Club, is most certainly worthy of a closer look. On the origins of the collaboration, John Masterson, Chief Beer Officer of TorC Brewing, had this to say: “This spring, the club and the brewery explored ways that their shared love of craft beer could provide a benefit to the local community. This summer, members of the club brewed beers for a contest, and the brewery judged the entries. Tim Nuccio and Sharon Going’s beer won the contest and got the chance to help the brewery brew a 400-gallon batch in Truth or Consequences. The beer is called “Bad Bully Pale Ale,” after Tim’s bulldog Odin. It’s an American pale ale, deep gold and citrus-hoppy.”

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO