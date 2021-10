On Oct 4, Eric S. Farley was arrested on Rancho El Dorado Parkway for assault, two counts of domestic violence and disorderly conduct. Farley hit the female victim, which is four months pregnant, in front of a child. The witness came in and broke up the argument, though the witness did not see the female victim get hit but saw that her left ear was red and swollen with a cut and dried blood on it. Farley denied there was a physical altercation. He was booked into Pinal County Jail for trespassing.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO