A new documentary from a local Bangor musician raises a very spooky question, is the Sterling Hotel in Dexter, haunted?. Halloween is just about 3 weeks away now, so in addition to all the fun events planned, where everyone of any age can dress up in a fun costume, or where kids can go trick-or-treating, there is just something about this time of year that makes people interested in all the scary things. For instance, there is yet another "Halloween" movie coming out with Jamie Lee Curtis. Also, it brings out the curiosity of the paranormal. For some reason, we love the idea of haunted houses and ghosts. One guy from the Bangor area is looking into a long rumored myth about a rather creepy looking hotel in Dexter.