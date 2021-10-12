CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dexter, ME

Is The Sterling Hotel In Dexter Haunted?

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new documentary from a local Bangor musician raises a very spooky question, is the Sterling Hotel in Dexter, haunted?. Halloween is just about 3 weeks away now, so in addition to all the fun events planned, where everyone of any age can dress up in a fun costume, or where kids can go trick-or-treating, there is just something about this time of year that makes people interested in all the scary things. For instance, there is yet another "Halloween" movie coming out with Jamie Lee Curtis. Also, it brings out the curiosity of the paranormal. For some reason, we love the idea of haunted houses and ghosts. One guy from the Bangor area is looking into a long rumored myth about a rather creepy looking hotel in Dexter.

z1073.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Z107.3

Ideas For Your Pumpkin Design for Belfast’s Pumpkin Pageant

Get your pumpkin carving and painting skills up to par because Belfast is bringing a pumpkin pageant to the fall festivities. Saturday, October 30th Waterfall Arts is hosting 'Belfast's Great Pumpkin Pageant' at Belfast Waterfront Steamboat Landing. This event not only has you showing off your artistic pumpkin decorating skills...
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Fall Fun for the Family Sunday at Orrington’s Reigning Hope Ranch

A new equine therapy ranch in Orrington invites the public in for a Fall Harvest Festival, full of live music, food, and fun. Reigning Hope Ranch is more than a horse farm. The horses help people deal with their depression, trauma, or whatever emotional challenges they're struggling with. These gentle souls have already helped children, adults, and even veterans see the world in a different light.
ORRINGTON, ME
Z107.3

The Best Snack Foods in Maine According to Reddit

Everyone knows Maine is 100% a foodie destination with the freshest seafood around. There are some truly incredible restaurants to be experienced all throughout the state. But beyond sitting down for a fancy dinner, Maine has some pretty epic snack foods. So epic that two years ago, The TRY Channel...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

What Does a Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara, around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to the areas where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 31st.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Z107.3

#tbt These Old School Bangor TV Commercials Will Make You Smile

The local television commercial is kind of a relic of the past, sure they still exist, but A YouTuber by the name of Betamax King has a very impressive archive of classic Bangor television commercials from various decades. Not only that, but we did a deep dive down the YouTube rabbit hole and came up with some doozies you will definitely remember fondly.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

A Bunch Of Jerks Messed With Every Stone In A Bucksport Cemetery

There's a special place in hell for people who do this sort of thing. There are days, like this one, where I'm pretty much glad I'm not a "traditional" news reporter. Journalists of all types, for the most part, have to keep their opinions to themselves when covering a story. At the end of the day, I'm a loud-mouthed DJ and tend to say whatever pops into my head.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Z107.3

Gold Star Cleaners Wants Your Old Winter Coats For Those In Need

It's not even winter yet, and it's been feeling pretty chilly. Especially at night. We had that nice warm stretch, but that was really an anomaly. Otherwise, it's slowly been getting colder and colder at night. Obviously, it's fall, it's bound to happen. And most of us don't even think twice about reaching into the closet and pulling out a nice, warm coat and getting on with our day.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

When The Moon Hits Your Eye Like A Big Pizza Pie Tonight

There’s a full moon tonight. I was thinking that was a song too. Must have been. If not, it should be. And tonight is the night. October’s full moon, the hunter’s moon will shine tonight. Might be a tad cloudy in Maine and not ideal for viewing, but it will still be there.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Z107.3

Old Town Orono YMCA Halloween Events This Weekend

No matter your plans on Halloween here is an event that can replace or be a nice addition to the actual day. Two events actually. Old Town Orono YMCA will host a family pumpkin carving event this Friday, Oct. 22 between 5 PM and 7 PM. The carving event will be followed by the showing of the movie Hotel Transylvania.
OLD TOWN, ME
Z107.3

15 Unique Airbnbs for a Special Vacation in Maine

Whether you’re tucked away in the woods in a treehouse or nestled in on the ocean in a sea-view cottage, Maine has plenty of unique stays that put the ‘vacation’ in vacationland. If you’re going to take on Maine for a weekend getaway, you have to do it right. With...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

NEW BUSINESS ALERT: Salad & Smoothie Shop Opens In Bangor

We love it when something new opens up! Look out Bangor, there is a fresh destination for dining. I am always looking for a new place to grab something to nosh on, and it probably wouldn't hurt to eat a little healthier every now and then either, with that in mind, there is a brand new business here in Bangor that opened on Tuesday, for everyone in the area to check out!
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

18 Unsatisfied Online Reviews of Stephen King’s House

Those of us who grew up in the Bangor area are kind of immune to the "specialness" of Stephen King's house on West Broadway. It's actually not where he lives any longer but that house was the Master of Horror's homestead for decades and a little bit of pride for the blue-collar city that is Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Houses#The Sterling Hotel
Z107.3

Take A Look At The Cool New Channel 5 News Set

When you flip on the local news this evening, you might notice that things have changed. WABI TV-5 newscasts looked a little different the past several weeks, they have been using temporary locations in the building, Why? Because they were constructing themselves some new digs!. Way back in the day,...
TV & VIDEOS
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘World’s Biggest Mouth’ in the Finals of Italy’s Got Talent

You'll never believe what Samantha Ramsdell did to reach the finals!. Who the hell is Samantha Ramsdell? Sam is an incredibly talented woman from Scarborough, Maine. Sure she has a huge, uh, gaping mouth - but also sings, is funny, witty, and wicked nice! She can thank Covid for her huge success on TikTok. She moved from Scarborough to try and make it big in NYC! And just about the time she was going for it, Covid hit!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Friendships Are Tricky For Some Kids; Local Doc To Give Advice

It can be tough, sometimes, to navigate friendships, especially for kids. And one thing this pandemic has brought into glaring focus is how important social connections are for youngsters. A review of how loneliness and disease containment measures during the Covid-19 outbreak impacted the mental health of children and adolescents...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Everything New on Disney Plus in November

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019. This year on November 12, Disney is celebrating the service’s two-year anniversary with what they’re calling “Disney+ Day,” featuring a slew of new releases on the service. The day’s offerings include the Disney+ premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Book becoming available for all subscribers at no additional cost, the new Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a Luca short titled “Ciao Alberto,” and more.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
Z107.3

Mainers Are Fully Obsessed With Posting About Mushrooms Right Now

Mushrooms are everywhere. I literally mean everywhere. In my yard. At my camp. In my Facebook feed. In my Reddit feed. Especially that last one. Every hour, it seems like someone is posting photos of mushrooms. Ones they've seen in their yard. Or hiking, or wherever. Now, don't get me wrong... I absolutely adore mushrooms. They're definitely a favorite food.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

New Mainers Look For Reassurance Winter Won’t be That Bad. Haha!

It's a little late now... I was on a Maine-based Reddit thread, and I started seeing a sizable handful of posts from folks who just moved to Maine within 2021. And overwhelmingly, their questions mostly revolve around the winter. Some wondering just how bad it is, others wondering if they actually need a snow blower, because where they come from, they'd just shovel.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Gardens Aglow In Boothbay Will Be A Drive-Thru Event This Year

This amazing light display is back for 2021, but don't expect to get out of the car!. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, located at 105 Botanical Gardens Drive, in Boothbay, is truly a magical experience. It opened in 2007, and it has been named of Maine's top attractions. It's gardens and landscape include nearly a mile of tidewater shoreline. The gardens see on average about 200,000 guests a year from all over the world.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy