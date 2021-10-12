ASML Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Open Jobs, Immediate Hiring at Indeed Event This Week [SPONSORED POST]
American manufacturing is booming, yet companies are struggling to find and hire talent, with as many as 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030 due to an ever-expanding skills gap. Wilton’s own high-tech employer ASML finds itself at the intersection of these trends, but within the semiconductor industry that is experiencing an all-time high, as society, businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital technology to work, live and play.goodmorningwilton.com
Comments / 1