This article contains spoilers for Squid Game, Money Heist, and Lupin. This Halloween is going to be all about masks and red hoodies. Two of this year’s hottest Netflix shows feature them prominently and the visual similarity is striking. In the South Korean breakout series Squid Game, supervisors wear bright red hooded outfits with black mesh face masks. The masks are emblazoned with a stark white circle, triangle or square, the symbols of the show. It’s a bold costuming statement that bears an uncanny resemblance to outfits in Netflix’s first global foreign-language sensation, the Spanish series Money Heist. In Money Heist, the captors and hostages wear red hooded jumpsuits and caricature Salvador Dali masks so the police can’t tell them apart. The Dali mask is the symbol of that show too. And both shows accessorize these costumes with full-auto rifles, leading many to comment on the similarities of the aesthetics.

