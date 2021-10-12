CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's wpd firm to invest $578 mln in wind-park in N.Macedonia

By Reuters Staff
 9 days ago

SARAJEVO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German developer of wind and solar parks wpd will invest 500 million euros ($578 million) to build a 400 megawatt (MW) wind-park in North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Monday.

The Virovi wind park has been declared by the government a stretegic project, which will help the transition of the coal-dominated power generation in the Balkan country to green resources, Zaev said. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

UPDATE 1-Brazil to grant fuel relief to 750,000 truckers, Bolsonaro says

(Recasts with Bolsonaro’s comment on helping truckers) BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that his government has decided to grant about 750,000 truckers fuel relief to offset price rises, a few hours after repeating that a planned new welfare program will not breach a constitutional spending cap.
Caixabank considers selling 9.92% stake in Erste Group valued at $1.92 bln

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Thursday it was considering selling its entire 9.92% stake in the Austrian lender Erste Group Bank. The stake has current a market value of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.92 billion), taking into account the Austrian lender’s 429.8 million outstanding shares and Thursday’s closing price of 38.76 euros per share, according to data from Refinitiv.
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
EU leaders lock horns over response to energy price spike

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - EU leaders on Thursday struggled to agree a common response to soaring energy prices, which have exposed familiar rifts over the bloc's climate change goals and divided countries on whether the price crunch warrants an overhaul of EU energy market rules. The European Commission last...
Germany's RWE expects to invest $21 billion in Britain by 2030

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, said on Tuesday it expects its investment in green technologies and infrastructure in Britain to reach 15 billion pounds ($21 billion) by 2030. That includes the already announced 5 billion pounds RWE is spending with partners on two offshore wind parks - Triton...
NBC Los Angeles

Fintech Firm N26 Is Now Worth More Than Germany's Second-Largest Bank

LONDON — German digital bank N26 said on Tuesday it has raised $900 million in a new funding round that values the firm at $9 billion. That's nearly three times N26's valuation in its last private fundraising round and means it's now worth slightly more than Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest listed lender. Frankfurt-listed Commerzbank has a market cap of 7.6 billion euros ($8.8 billion).
Italy's SECO to buy Germany's Garz & Fricke for 180 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian high-tech group SECO (IOT.MI) said on Monday it had entered a binding agreement to buy German Internet of Things (IoT) solutions producer Garz & Fricke for 180 million euros ($208 million). The acquisition strengthens SECO's access to the German market, boosts its customer base and...
Nigeria incorporates state oil firm NNPC, with $485 mln capitalisation

ABUJA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state-oil firm NNPC is now a fully incorporated company in compliance with a new petroleum law, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday. Buhari, who is also petroleum minister, signed an oil bill into law last month that had been in the works for nearly two decades, aiming to overhaul the sector and turn the state-owned oil firm into a limited liability company.
Russia's Sberbank, Mail.Ru invest extra $168 mln into JV

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) and internet firm Mail.Ru (MAILRq.L) have invested an additional 12.2 billion roubles ($168.39 million) in their ride-hailing and food delivery joint venture, the companies said on Thursday. The funding is being provided in the form of equity. Total funding for...
Brazil's Embraer delivers 30 jets in Q3, sees $16.8 bln backlog

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) delivered 30 jets in the third quarter, up 7.1% from a year earlier but down 11.7% from the previous quarter, it said on Thursday, adding the deliveries comprised nine commercial planes and 21 executive jets. Embraer also said in a...
The Independent

Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow a new pipeline under the Baltic Sea to start operation.Speaking on a wide range of international and domestic policy issues during a conference of foreign policy experts, Putin argued that Russia already has increased gas supplies to Europe this year and could send more once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is functioning.He said one of the two links of the new pipeline already has been filled with gas as part of preparations for its launch, adding that...
Reuters

Low global copper supply imperils climate goals, Freeport CEO says

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Low global supplies of copper - a key metal used in wiring, electric vehicles and other electronics - will crimp global climate ambitions unless regulators green light more mines, the chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) said on Thursday. The warning comes as global leaders plan...
