Germany's wpd firm to invest $578 mln in wind-park in N.Macedonia

SARAJEVO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German developer of wind and solar parks wpd will invest 500 million euros ($578 million) to build a 400 megawatt (MW) wind-park in North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Monday.

The Virovi wind park has been declared by the government a stretegic project, which will help the transition of the coal-dominated power generation in the Balkan country to green resources, Zaev said. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)