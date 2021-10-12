CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘The Great Kenyan Bake Off’ Judge Kiran Jethwa Launches ‘Fearless Food’ YouTube Channel with Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has teamed with “The Great Kenyan Bake-Off” judge Kiran Jethwa for a new YouTube channel, “Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food,” including a series of original episodes.

Jethwa, an award-winning chef, adventurer and restauranteur, will go back to basics in the new series, entertaining and educating viewers in sourcing food and using it sustainably as an antidote to the overly packaged and processed foods increasingly taking over our tables.

Among the dishes he’ll demonstrate are whole ostrich cooked in a tandoor, pan-seared goats brains, sautéed chicken hearts and prawn head popcorn dish. His aim is to showcase nose-to-tail cooking, utilizing food that would traditionally be discarded while incorporating ideas and meals from cultures around the world.

Produced by Jethwa’s Quite Bright Films, the series is part of a multi-project development deal Jethwa struck with SPT in 2018 to co-develop unscripted cooking formats. Jethwa runs Quite Bright Films with Daniel Prior.

Nairobi-born Jethwa has previously hosted African culinary show “Tales From The Bush Larder” and NatGeo’s “Fearless Chef” and co-hosted Channel 4’s “Food Unwrapped” and “Extreme Food.” He has also been a judge on “The Great Kenyan Bake Off.”

The YouTube channel will also showcase footage from “Tales from the Bush Larder” and “Fearless Chef.”

“’Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food’ is a channel with content cherry-picked and curated by me,” says Jethwa. “It’s for people who want to stretch their culinary imagination and understand how to use ingredients and food to their maximum potential. We have to learn to broaden our diets and to challenge the conventional. We need to make better use of our ingredients, waste less and eat every edible morsel of food that is put in front of us. ‘Fearless Food’ is a lens into my culinary world, a world that I can promise you won’t disappoint.”

SPT’s SVP international creative development, Sarah Edwards, added: “’Fearless Food’ is SPT’s second dedicated YouTube channel following the launch of ‘Impossible Science’ in 2020, which has created over 50 videos to date and over 26m views worldwide. We’re always on the lookout to work with and showcase brilliant talent, and Kiran brings to the screen the unique ability to combine his natural culinary flare with his love for adventure. His approach to food and ingredients has already built a fantastic following, and we are really excited to launching this channel and bringing him to a global audience.”

Check out Jethwa cooking an ostrich below:

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Decades That Defined Us’ Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom. “Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony. Fully funded by Like A Shot, the program is uniquely shot without contemporary contributor commentary and is instead seen through the eyes and words of those living through the period at the time, from news presenters to presidents, everyday people to pop stars. Key...
TV SERIES
Variety

Raw Fury Sets First-Look Deal With dj2 Entertainment for Film, Television Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Swedish video game publisher Raw Fury has entered into a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the terms of the deal, dj2 will get the first opportunity to develop film and TV projects based on Raw Fury games. The publisher’s catalog currently includes hit titles like “Call of the Sea,” “Dandara,” “Signifer,” and “Norco.” “Entering into a partnership with dj2 feels like a perfect fit for Raw Fury,” said Raw Fury CEO Jónas Antonsson. “Their creativity and ability to take the core of each game and transform it into new art forms fit the Raw Fury vision and we...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Says Viewing Rose 14% During Facebook’s Hours-Long Outage

Netflix has long said it competes not just with other premium streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney Plus — but also other activities, including playing “Fortnite” and sleep itself. Now the company has shared a data point that illustrates this dynamic: According to Netflix, on Oct. 4, when Facebook, Instagram and the social giant’s other apps experienced a global outage that lasted about six hours, the service saw a 14% increase in engagement during the time Facebook’s services were down. “We compete with a staggeringly large set of activities for consumers’ time and attention like watching linear TV,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Food Unwrapped#Spt#African#Natgeo#Channel 4
SFGate

Patricia Clarkson, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series 'Gray' (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.
TV & VIDEOS
Fightful

Fightful Launches "The Distraction" Youtube Channel

You absolutely didn't ask for it, but you're getting it anyway. With the success of the The Distraction Podcast and whatever the hell else they're doing while we aren't looking, Fightful has rebranded its former MMA channel into a dedicated channel for "The Distraction," hosted by Joe Hulbert and Jeremy Lambert. Quite frankly, I am not sure of the schedule and couldn't be arsed to ask them about it. I'm sure they'll let you know. You can now find the channel Youtube.com/FightfulDistraction. Fightful MMA's video coverage now takes place in the form of Fightful Fight Night, watching along with the biggest fights in boxing and MMA as they happen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SFGate

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. CuriosityStream Explores Biomimicry in Original Series 'Evolve' (EXCLUSIVE) The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI...
BUSINESS
Variety

Pantaya, Pantelion Strike First Look Deals with El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at further building its roster of original content, LA-based Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya and Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion have signed multi-year first look deals with Latin American companies El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films. Under the terms of the pact, each company will produce direct-to-platform Spanish-language pics to stream exclusively on Pantaya in the U.S. Pantelion will serve as the studio on the projects, tapping its long-established relationships with some of the leading producers in Mexico and beyond. Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya and Pantelion said: “In the 10-plus year history of Pantelion, we have had the pleasure to work...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Pablo Schreiber has signed onto the Hulu true crime series “Candy,” Variety has learned exclusively. The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband and a  Silicon Prairie engineer and father. Schreiber is no stranger to TV audiences, with the actor earning an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama for his role on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Tequila Re-Pasado’: First Look At Sony Pictures International Comedy Led By Sebastián Zurita; More Cast Confirmed

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions’ original comedy Tequila Re-Pasado recently wrapped filming in Mexico and we’ve got first-look images from the film (see above and below). Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything, How To Break Up With Your Douchebag) is directing with Sebastián Zurita (Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero) leading the cast. When it was initially announced, Tequila Re-Pasado had Omar Chaparro and María Ripoll attached, respectively, to star and direct, but scheduling conflicts resulted in a change. Also starring are Paulina Gaitán (El Presidente, Narcos) and Ludwika Paleta (Guerra De Likes, Madre Solo Hay Dos). Rounding out the cast are Miguel Rodarte (Narcos: México), Mauricio “Diablito” Barrientos (Guerra...
MOVIES
Variety

Four Key Takeaways From Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch Virtual Event

As technology and mediums continue to develop, animation persists in challenging and pushing the limits of the human imagination. At Variety‘s 10 Animators to Watch event presented by Nickelodeon, producers, directors and animators from various platforms and styles came together to discuss the future of animation and their own personal inspirations they’ve drawn from as creators.
COMICS
Variety

Disney Plans TV Upfront Shake Up as Networks Return to In-Person Presentations (EXCLUSIVE)

After mounting glitzy presentations to advertisers at a stately Lincoln Center auditorium for decades as part of the TV industry’s annual upfronts, Disney now plans a big break with Madison Avenue tradition. The owner of ABC, ESPN and Hulu intends to ask advertisers and buyers to convene at a new, as-yet-undisclosed location where executives can interact with the company’s entire media portfolio in a more hands-on way, says Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales. “We need to modernize our presentation and how we show up,” Ferro told Variety. Doing so has become increasingly important as more advertisers look for ways to...
NFL
Variety

Disney Plus Buys ‘The Hardy Boys’ for International (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.” The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star. Star is the sixth, adult-oriented tile on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year, and which serves as a home for much of the Hulu catalogue outside the U.S. The one territory where “The Hardy Boys” will remain on Disney Plus is Latin America. Both season 1 (13 x 60′) and season 2 (10 x 60′)...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘I Screwed Up’: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Addresses Dave Chappelle Fallout

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is speaking out over continued criticism of the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer.” On the eve of a planned employee walkout at the streaming giant — organized by trans and LGBTQ+ staffers, content creators and allies — Sarandos addressed numerous points related to recent jokes from Chappelle that have incensed the trans community and been labeled as harmful. The events around “The Closer” have represented a rare blunder for Sarandos and Netflix, whose deep pockets and warm relationships with talent have been transformative for the global entertainment sector for close to a decade. In our conversation, he...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Sony Pictures Television, Hong Kong’s Now TV discover Almost Paradise

MIPCOM: Sony Pictures Television network AXN in German-speaking Europe and Now TV in Hong Kong have picked up crime drama Almost Paradise from distributor Electric Entertainment. The series, which aired on US network WGN in 2020, stars Christian Kane as a former FBI agent who is forced to flee after...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

George Stephanopoulos Launches Production Company With ABC News (EXCLUSIVE)

Viewers of ABC are accustomed to seeing George Stephanopoulos each weekday morning on “Good Morning America” and on Sundays on “This Week.” Soon, they may be able to see more of his work at many different times. Stephanopoulos will debut two long-form programs on Hulu, all part of a new...
WORLD
Variety

George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures Joins ‘How to Build a Truth Engine’ Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

George Clooney and Grant Heslov have joined Austrian director Friedrich Moser’s feature documentary “How to Build a Truth Engine” as executive producers through their Smokehouse Pictures banner. The docu, now in the final stages of filming, tackles investigative journalism and the fight against fake news. Moser follows award-winning journalists from the New York Times, the Associated Press, the ICIJ, and Austria’s weeklies Falter and Profil in their efforts to uncover corruption, disinformation, and war crimes. Produced by Robert Rippberger and Amina Bayou, it tracks teams who are developing artificial intelligence software for real-time detection of conspiracy theories, fake news and disinformation. A...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy