Tennis

Indian Wells: Andy Murray prepares to face Alexander Zverev in third round

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Indian Wells, California Date: 12 October Time: 23:00 BST (subject to change) Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app. Andy Murray says he will be "right in there" against Alexander Zverev when they face each other at Indian Wells - but only if he brings his A-game.

Daily Mail

Furious Andy Murray LOSES his grudge match against Alexander Zverev as German world No 4 beats British veteran in straight sets at Indian Wells

Two steps forward and one set back for Andy Murray, who on Tuesday night failed to make the breakthrough he desperately seeks against Alex Zverev. A match with little love lost between the two players ended in a 6-4, 7-6 defeat for a bitterly disappointed 34-year-old Scot in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.
SPORTS
BBC

Indian Wells: Andy Murray beats Adrian Mannarino to reach second round

Andy Murray eased through his first-round match at the Indian Wells Masters with a 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The 34-year-old Briton broke the left-handed Mannarino's serve three times en route to a convincing victory. Murray will face Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the second round. "I thought...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

Indian Wells: Zverev overcomes Murray; Tsitsipas, Monfils advance

California [USA], October 13 (ANI): The number three seed Alexander Zverev fought past a spirited effort from three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in Stadium 1 on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a break down in both sets to advance 6-4, 7-6(4) in the BNP Paribas Open. With this win, Zverev...
SPORTS
State
California State
firstsportz.com

“Incredible effort to physically beat Carlos Alcaraz” Greg Rusedski lauds Andy Murray for his 2nd round win at the Indian Wells Masters 2021

Andy Murray played one of his best matches recently when he took on Spain’s 18-year old teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Masters 2021. Murray won the match 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that went over 3 hours. Murray was not the favourite going into the match given the contrasting fitness and athleticism of the two players but nevertheless, it was Murray who continues his stay in the desert.
SPORTS
International Business Times

Murray Serves Underarm To Beat Alcaraz, Meets Zverev Next At Indian Wells

Andy Murray rallied to win an inter-generational battle against teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, reaching the third round at the Indian Wells Masters along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. Murray, who has touted Alcaraz as a future world number one, defeated the talented 18-year-old 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to set...
TENNIS
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
thefocus.news

Andy Murray has cause for optimism as revival continues at Indian Wells

It has been a frustrating period for Andy Murray since he returned to the ATP Tour but there have been recent signs the former world number one can get back to the top. The 34-year-old was knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters in the third round on Tuesday night in a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) defeat by Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“This is physically the best I’ve felt in a while” Andy Murray reacts after 3rd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021, drop hints about future

World No. 121 Andy Murray played some of his best tennis in recent times as he battled at the ongoing Indian Wells 2021. The Brit who entered the main-draw through a wildcard, gave glimpses of vintage Andy during his three round stay at the desert. Murray started with a straight-set win over Adrian Mannarino in Round 1 and won the match 6-3, 6-2.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Alexander Zverev registers his first career win over Andy Murray, now has wins over all of the ‘Big-4’

Arguably one of the exciting matches of the ongoing Indian Wells 2021, World No. 4 and the 3rd seeded Alexander Zverev took on former World No. 1 Andy Murray and the current World No. 121. While Zverev won the match 6-4, 7-6(4), the scoreline does not justify the performance put in by Murray who continues to struggle for big wins and consistency.
SPORTS
#Briton#German#Western#Southern#Spanish#Atp
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Unvaccinated players unlikely to get visas for Grand Slam, premier says

Players who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are unlikely to be allowed into the country to compete in the Australian Open, the leader of the state hosting the tournament has said.Victoria which is scheduled to host the first Grand Slam of 2022 in January, has introduced a vaccination mandate for professional athletes as it battles a resurgence of coronavirus cases.Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday told reporters: “I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks.”Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday international travel to and from the country would resume from November 1 for citizens and permanent residents, but emphasised “no decision to allow other visa holders” had yet been made.Tournament organisers had to overcome many obstacles to hold the event this year, with the start date pushed back three weeks and players forced to quarantine for a fortnight on arrival in the country.Tennis Australia insisted in May the tournament would proceed in January 2022.
TENNIS
AFP

Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping to make a name for themselves in her absence. Biles is currently performing in "Gold Across America", a razzle-dazzle gymnastics stage show also featuring her Tokyo Olympics team-mates Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee has also skipped the world championships to appear on TV show "Dancing with the Stars". But their absence has given two up-and-coming Americans a chance to stake their claim of becoming gymnastics' next leading lights.
SPORTS
The Independent

Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars

Tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major.Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has already introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes competing in domestic sports leagues and people working in some industries including health. On Tuesday, he increased the pressure on tennis players traveling from abroad.“I don’t think any unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “If they did get...
TENNIS

