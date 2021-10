Price expected to kick on after a barren week where price slipped below crucial EMAs. Trading volume decreased over 25 percent over the last 24 hours. Terra price analysis for the day shows a slight recovery in progress for the token, as price jumps up to $36.26 at the time of writing. After a dismal week, where price dipped as low as $34.84, LUNA is looking to mount a recovery to take price the first resistance point of $40.31. Price currently sits well below the crucial 20,50 and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) to signify the barren run for LUNA. If the current intra-day increment of over 2 percent consolidates into bullish momentum, price could jump up to $37.64 at the day’s close.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO