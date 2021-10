The Super Smash Bros. modder behind the now-canceled mod ProjectNX is already toying around with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to make it play a bit more like Melee. The modder, who goes by NyxTheShield on Twitter, has been modding Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's internal files for a couple of days now. In that short span of time, he's already introduced one of Melee's most important mechanics: dash dancing. Of course, characters that move that quickly don't exactly look natural in-game, as they were never intended to move that fast. However, one of Nyx's other changes, which removes jostle--the mechanic that makes characters collide with each other when they're not attacking--looks much more natural.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO