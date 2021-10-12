CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Helping to keep your game library tidy Lutris 0.5.9 is out supporting Epic Games Store

By Liam Dawe
GamingOnLinux
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven more came with this release like the ability to use AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) with compatible versions of Wine, gamescope is an option, Esync was enabled by default, Dolphin was added as a game source, installers for GOG were improved, an improved monitor for your Steam games and much more.

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

Related
sirusgaming.com

The Next Set of Epic Games Store Freebies Revealed!

Paladins Epic Pack and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse has been revealed as the new set of games that will be free from the Epic Games Store to redeem from October 14-21 while PC Building Simulator is the current free game that will be available for redemption from now until October 14.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

PC Building Simulator is a Real Game and Available Free On the Epic Games Store Until October 14th

Yes, it was released a couple of years ago, but for those who’ve never heard of PC Building Simulator, it’s basically a simulation-strategy game produced by The Irregular Corporation in collaboration with Romanian independent developer Claudiu Kiss. There are three different modes – Career, Free Build and How to Build a PC – with each of them requiring different play styles. Read more for two gameplay videos and the download link.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

The first games to support Android 12’s Game Mode are rolling out

One of the areas that has seen the most improvement in the Android 12 update is gaming. Gaming has been such a large focus for Google this iteration that the company even dedicated a showcase to new gaming features for Android 12 at the Google for Games Developer Summit. Apart from “play as you download“, a feature that gets you in-game faster by downloading large assets in the background, Android 12 also adds the Game Dashboard. The Game Dashboard provides quick access to a handful of useful tools, as well as widgets for streaming to YouTube Live, showing achievements from Google Play Games, and changing the performance profile. Until recently, it wasn’t possible to change the performance profile for any game, because the game had to add support for Android 12’s Game Mode API. Now, however, the first games to support said API are starting to roll out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Store#Epic Games Store#Library#Steam Games#Fsr#Wine#Gamescope#Humble Store#Lutris 4#Rungame Supertux
GamingOnLinux

Valve banning games that allow exchanging cryptocurrencies or NFTs

It seems Valve aren't a big fan of cryptocurrencies or NFTs as they've updated their onboarding guide with a new point about disallowing games that allow you to exchange them. Under the Rules and Guidelines heading where it mentions "What you shouldn’t publish on Steam" there's a new line that states "Applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs".
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Alien Cube Release Comes to Steam and Epic Games Store

AAA games may be the biggest things for major studios like Ubisoft and the like, but that isn’t always what wins. These days independent, smaller development companies take risks that pay off well for the gaming community. Like Scott Cawthon of Five Nights at Freddy’s, some have created entire franchises around work like this. On that note, one of the biggest subgenres of indie games is the horror indie genre. A majority of indie games in development lately are horror games, and they just stick. And today comes the release of the highly anticipated sequel to Land of Pain, titled The Alien Cube.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
linuxtoday.com

Lutris 0.5.9 Released for Easier Access to Linux Games

After almost a year of development, the gaming platform has Lutris 0.5.9 been released, providing tools to simplify the installation, configuration and management of games on Linux. The project code is written in Python and is distributed under the GPLv3 license.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store's New Free Games Include OG Xbox Game

Thursday has arrived once again, and it's here to prove why it's the second-best day of the work week! The Epic Games Store has been updated yet again with new freebies for players to claim, and one of them happens to be a game that debuted on the original Xbox: Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse! Stubbs is the only free game this week, but the Epic Games Store is also offering a free Epic Pack for the free-to-play game Paladins. Both of these options are available for users through October 21st.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out now with improved Linux support

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is the latest set of funny games from Jackbox Games, Inc. and they teamed up with porter / FNA developer Ethan Lee to deliver improved Linux support. Speaking on Twitter, Lee mentioned the Linux version includes fresh SDL2 with support for Vulkan and OpenGL, along with the latest Wayland work so it should run well there too. Have a look at their fancy new trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Epic Games Store backtracks, now welcomes NFT games

Epic Games' head honcho, Tim Sweeney, periodically posts Epic Games Store's policies on certain issues via Twitter and it was the case with NFTs and blockchain back in late September 2021. The statement at the time was that "We", probably meaning Epic Games, "aren't touching NFTs as the whole field...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Techland continue expanding the Hellraid DLC as they try to improve reviews

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here. I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Interplay updating many classic titles on Steam to add support for Linux

Interplay Entertainment announced today they're updating many of their classic titles to support Linux. A lot of it of course is thanks to the excellent free and open source DOSBox, which allows thousands of classic to play on modern systems without much hassle. First of the announcements was that Battle...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy