5:00 p.m. - 8.8% 14-day COVID-19 test positivity posted by IDPH. 4:03 p.m. – Recent analysis shows little progress in leveling racial disparities in Iowa’s prison systems. Iowa has made little progress in counteracting racial disparities in its prison system in recent years. That’s the finding from the latest analysis published by The Sentencing Project. According to the advocacy group, Black Iowans continue to make up 25 percent of the state’s prison population, despite being just 4 percent of the overall population.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO