Minnesota State

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed In Minnesota Over The Weekend

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- The National Weather Service says Minnesota had multiple tornadoes over the weekend. NWS officials say the town of Park Rapids was hit by a tornado Saturday night and another touched down north of Chisholm on Sunday. According to reports, the Park Rapids tornado, which produced 100-mile-per-hour winds, caused damage to the roofs of Faithbridge Church and Park Rapids Ford. No injuries or deaths were reported.

