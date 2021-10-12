HEADLINES: Video of attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old, Ramapo ambulance suit, Cuomo bridge lawsuit

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

Dramatic video has captured a family’s terror as a little girl was ripped from her family's hands. A man ran off with the 3-year-old from a gas station in the Bronx. Good Samaritans stepped in and the suspect let go of the child and fled. He's been identified as Santiago Salcedo. The 27-year-old is now facing a number of charges, including attempted kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. News 12 is told the little girl was not hurt.

The Town of Ramapo is facing a lawsuit from the Ramapo Ambulance Corps. The lawsuit accuses the town of reducing funding and call volume for the Ramapo Ambulance Corps. It also claims the town has been directing police to stop giving them calls in an effort to put them out of business. News 12 reached out to both the ambulance corps and the town for comment.

Tappan Zee Constructors have dropped a lawsuit accusing the New York State Thruway Authority of adding extra work to the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge but refusing to pay for it. According to online publication LoHud, the company is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to step in and help resolve the dispute. Right now they say nearly $1 billion in upgrades was added to the bridge. Gov. Hochul's office has not commented on the dispute.