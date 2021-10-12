CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

HAPPENING TODAY: NY leadership poll, Exclude Workers Fund rally, COVID-19 update

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQQpQ_0cObaaZw00

News 12 is taking a look at events happening today across the Hudson Valley.

Results of a new Marist Poll survey will be unveiled today. The survey asked New York residents their thoughts on top New York leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and others.

A rally will be held in White Plains calling on New York leaders to replenish the state's Excluded Workers Fund, which could run dry in the coming days. That'll be held along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will issue a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. County police will also be there to discuss a crackdown on cars with loud mufflers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
White Plains, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist Poll#Covid 19#Excluded Workers Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy