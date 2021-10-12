HAPPENING TODAY: NY leadership poll, Exclude Workers Fund rally, COVID-19 update

News 12 is taking a look at events happening today across the Hudson Valley.

Results of a new Marist Poll survey will be unveiled today. The survey asked New York residents their thoughts on top New York leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and others.

A rally will be held in White Plains calling on New York leaders to replenish the state's Excluded Workers Fund, which could run dry in the coming days. That'll be held along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will issue a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. County police will also be there to discuss a crackdown on cars with loud mufflers.