Michael Eric Dyson is a professor of African American studies at Vanderbilt University and author of the forthcoming “Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America.”. It’s one of the basic truths of American capitalism — and it comes from Chris Rock’s 2004 stand-up comedy special. In his routine, Rock riffs that Black people can prosper in this country only so long as nobody gets hurt. As for the people in charge of industries such as tobacco and alcohol that have been central to our nation’s history and economy, despite profiting from social pain? “It’s all right, because it’s all White.”

