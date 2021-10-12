CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Search on for hit-and-run suspect caught on surveillance video

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZvcY_0cObaV7B00

The search is continuing for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a landscaper in his 70s.

The disturbing moment was caught on surveillance camera. It happened on Bewick near Mack on Detroit's east side.

The victim is in good spirits. He suffered a broken leg and ankle and has a long road to recovery.

It was just a normal day for James Elmore cleaning up after a job, or so he thought.

Video shows a black Mercedes CLS 550 sedan speed down Bewick and clip Elmore.

The driver then put it in reverse as neighbors rushed to help.

The man got out of his car and had a question for Elmore. He asked him why he was in the middle of the street, and said he was too old and needed to be on the sidewalk.

The driver was reportedly more worried about his mirror than Elmore.

"He was furious because his mirror was broken after he hit my husband, but he's fussing at him because he broke his mirror," Aleisa Elmore, James' wife, said.

An ambulance rushes James to the hospital. He's already had one surgery to put pins in his legs, and his ankle is broken in three places.

DPD said speeding was a factor in the case, and neighbors say it was a problem. The city is planning to put speed humps in.

Police are looking for this black CLS 550 sedan with Florida temporary plate that reads DAK 0874

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Dpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy