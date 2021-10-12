Search on for hit-and-run suspect caught on surveillance video

The search is continuing for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a landscaper in his 70s.

The disturbing moment was caught on surveillance camera. It happened on Bewick near Mack on Detroit's east side.

The victim is in good spirits. He suffered a broken leg and ankle and has a long road to recovery.

It was just a normal day for James Elmore cleaning up after a job, or so he thought.

Video shows a black Mercedes CLS 550 sedan speed down Bewick and clip Elmore.

The driver then put it in reverse as neighbors rushed to help.

The man got out of his car and had a question for Elmore. He asked him why he was in the middle of the street, and said he was too old and needed to be on the sidewalk.

The driver was reportedly more worried about his mirror than Elmore.

"He was furious because his mirror was broken after he hit my husband, but he's fussing at him because he broke his mirror," Aleisa Elmore, James' wife, said.

An ambulance rushes James to the hospital. He's already had one surgery to put pins in his legs, and his ankle is broken in three places.

DPD said speeding was a factor in the case, and neighbors say it was a problem. The city is planning to put speed humps in.

Police are looking for this black CLS 550 sedan with Florida temporary plate that reads DAK 0874