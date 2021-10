On the car ride to Dodger Stadium, when it's just him and the road and his thoughts, Walker Buehler fiddles with the music on his stereo until he finds the perfect song, one that sends his stomach into loop-de-loops and ignites the fear inside of him. Buehler chases this feeling as a matter of habit, of professional purpose. To be comfortable -- to perform on a stage such that he does, to the level that he does it -- Buehler believes he must understand, and even embrace, discomfort.

