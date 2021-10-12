HEADLINES: Video of attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old, Ramapo ambulance suit, Cuomo bridge lawsuit

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Dramatic video has captured a family’s terror as a little girl was ripped from her family's hands. A man ran off with the 3-year-old from a gas station in the Bronx. Good Samaritans stepped in and the suspect let go of the child and fled. He's been identified as Santiago Salcedo. The 27-year-old is now facing a number of charges, including attempted kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. News 12 is told the little girl was not hurt.