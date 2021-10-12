CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush
WREG
WREG
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AeqW_0cObaDTL00

AUSTIN ( NewsNation Now ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday stopping any entity in the state, including private business, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the executive order, GA-40 , reads.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

In the order, Abbott says Biden’s mandates are “another instance of federal overreach” and the administration is “bullying” private entities into enacting vaccine mandates.”

Abbott, who was previously vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19, also noted in his order that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

What to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

Failure to comply with GA-40 can result in fines, according to the document. The order overtakes any conflicting order issued by local officials. The governor is also adding the issue as an item to the third special session agenda.

Abbott previously barred vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but until now had let private companies make their own rules for their workers. It was not immediately clear if Abbott’s latest executive order would face a quick court challenge.

Texas has seen a recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Proposed Texas redistricting maps ‘unfair’ to minorities, promote ‘racial discrimination,’ lawsuit alleges

New Texas congressional maps passed by the Legislature favor non-minority candidates and are unfair to Hispanic voters, especially those on the border, members of several Hispanic civil rights organizations said Tuesday that are part of a lawsuit challenging the state's redistricting proposals. The suit, League of United Latin American Citizens et al vs. Abbott, was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division. It was brought by 10 organizations, It was filed, however, before Abbott has signed off on the proposed redistricting plans, which were driven by a Republican-led Legislature that adjourned its third Special Session early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
WREG

Lawmakers want answers for wrongfully jailed black students

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawmakers in the Democratic and Legislative Black Caucuses are calling on Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery to investigate the conduct of Judge Donna Davenport.  The Rutherford County Juvenile Judge has been accused of jailing black elementary school students on a made-up law. Representative Vincent Dixie called the action by Judge […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
WREG

Shelby County planning to vaccinate children for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is making plans for children ages 5 to 11 to able get a COVID-19 vaccine.  A day after the White House unveiled plans to roll out coronavirus vaccines for children ages 5 through 11, Dr. Michelle Taylor, the Shelby County Health Department Director, calls it a potential game changer. “That’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles neighborhood just outside the nation’s busiest port complex has become a perpetual traffic jam, with trucks hauling cargo containers backed up day and night as workers try to break through an unprecedented backlog of ships waiting to unload. About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Tennessee legislators call special session to address COVID mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee legislators called for another special session to address “overreaching health care mandates” on Tuesday, marking the third extraordinary session of the 112th General Assembly. According to a press release from the Tennessee General Assembly, the session will include discussions on masking, vaccination and executive power to implement health mandates. “As […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WREG

US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers. Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s the fewest people to apply […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That committee has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WREG

TN lawmakers OK $900M package for Ford plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have committed to spending nearly $900 million as part of a sweeping plan with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. It took the Republican-led General Assembly just three days to sign off on the economic package after Gov. Bill Lee called them […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Company#Vaccinations#Texas Governor#Newsnation Now#Southwest Airlines#Texans
WREG

$111 for free vaccine? Christ Community responds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders have been pleading with people to get their vaccines for months. “Vaccinations are the key to getting out of this in the long-term,” Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said on July 29. The messaging worked for Prince Page, 26; he decided to get his this summer. “I got my […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$20M pandemic plan to fund projects in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council approved a plan for how to spend $20 million in federal pandemic funds allocated for council initiatives on Tuesday. “This money will help invest directly into those underserved neighborhoods that need help,” Councilman Carlisle said. The plan includes more than $2 million dollars in youth initiatives including an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

2K+
Followers
810
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy