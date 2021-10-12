Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants

Although the Giants were clear winners in Game 1, things didn’t go their way in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Maybe Kris Bryant’s broken bat was a sign. Whatever the case, San Francisco faced Los Angeles’ southpaw Julio Urias and kept it close until a disastrous sixth inning. That’s when the Dodgers exploded for four runs and essentially put the game away. They scored three more runs after that as the Giants relievers were shaky in the late innings. The Giants will have another chance at the Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles. Let’s hope that Tom Cruise doesn’t up again like he did during this game. Here are images from the loss.

