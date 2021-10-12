CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants

 9 days ago

The Dodgers are staring at the cold reality of being one loss away from playoff elimination after another frustrating loss to the San Francisco Giants. Evan Longoria's fifth-inning homer off Max Scherzer stood as the only run Monday night as 15 mph wind gusts knocked down what Gavin Lux thought was a game-tying home run in the ninth and helped put the Dodgers on the brink of postseason elimination.

