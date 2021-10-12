Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants
The Dodgers are staring at the cold reality of being one loss away from playoff elimination after another frustrating loss to the San Francisco Giants. Evan Longoria's fifth-inning homer off Max Scherzer stood as the only run Monday night as 15 mph wind gusts knocked down what Gavin Lux thought was a game-tying home run in the ninth and helped put the Dodgers on the brink of postseason elimination.pro.elisportsnetwork.com
Comments / 0