Back 4 Blood gets a 46% Performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS
Back 4 Blood has today launched and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and, Xbox Series X|S offering a first person shooter survival game with both single player and multiplayer modes. Those of you lucky enough to have a graphics card that supports NVIDIA DLSS will be pleased to know that you can apparently receive up to a 46% performance boost using the NVIDIA DLSS technology.www.geeky-gadgets.com
