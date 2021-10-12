CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood gets a 46% Performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
 9 days ago
Back 4 Blood has today launched and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and, Xbox Series X|S offering a first person shooter survival game with both single player and multiplayer modes. Those of you lucky enough to have a graphics card that supports NVIDIA DLSS will be pleased to know that you can apparently receive up to a 46% performance boost using the NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Community Policy