Back 4 Blood gets a 46% Performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS

It’s been around a year now since Nvidia released its GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Leading up to this date, however, the vast majority of leaks and speculation over the GPU largely comprised of one subject. Namely, exactly how much VRAM it was going to come with. It’s no exaggeration to say that three different configurations were discussed at one point, with 20GB, 12GB, and 10GB all being mentioned. It was, therefore, a factor of mild disappointment for the community when it turned out that the latter was going to be what we were getting.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO