Environment

Tuesday AM Forecast: Humid conditions will last only through Thursday

By Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo
wbrz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday & Tonight: The summertime humidity is still here. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to an uncomfortable 88 degrees will all the humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny with only a stray shower possible. Overnight conditions will be clear with temperatures near 70 degrees. Up Next: The summery pattern of...

www.wbrz.com

MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Staying warm Thursday with a front dropping humidity late in the day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have some weather happening this morning as a cool front is bringing a few isolated rain showers to Oklahoma and Arkansas, with dense fog developing south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana. Eventually, this will turn into a quiet and warm day with humidity dropping off this afternoon into tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 21st, 2021

Fall events: Nightmare on Emory Street, and Junk & Jewels. LCU, area daycares locked down after police pursue manslaughter suspect on-foot. Harvest season has begun. What's it like to harvest cotton in a $1.2 million "real life transformer?" Wish Wednesday: 12-year-old wishes to give back to a place he loves...
LUBBOCK, TX
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Foggy morning, Mostly clear this afternoon

Look out for dense fog this morning. Today & Tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory is out for the entire WBRZ viewing area through 9 am. Give yourself some extra time to drive this morning. Along with the fog, you may get some drizzle or light rain too. In the late morning the fog will lift, and the clouds will break up a bit. Temperatures today will heat up into the mid-80s. The afternoon hours will be dry in terms of rain, but still humid. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY.com

Thursday's Forecast...

Kicking off your Thursday foggy across Acadiana. Hot & humid weather is expected for the afternoon as temps push into the upper 80s today.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
Puerto Rico
Facebook
WJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with a bit of cloud cover moving through. It may be a little tough for most to see the sunshine early on this morning. But we’ll manage to reach mostly sunny skies by midday before a few storms arrive for the afternoon for some.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Isolated showers and thunder-showers will come and go throughout the day and tonight, but rainfall amounts will be light. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA
wxxv25.com

10/21 – Rob’s “Warm & Humid” Thursday Morning Forecast

The upper level pattern shows a trough racing eastward through the upper Mississippi Valley towards the Great Lakes. It will be too shallow to bring the associated cold front through the region but a weak front looks to reach the area later today. There’s sufficient moisture in place with enough instability to support showers and a few thunderstorms, but limited heavy rain potential. A secondary reinforcement of that trough will try to extend southward on Friday. As the front pushes south, models hint that lower dew-points will sag in from the northeast late in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

NOAA Releases 2021-22 Winter Outlook

Today NOAA released their U.S. 2021 - 2022 Winter Outlook which extends from December 2021 to February 2022. With La Niña returning for the second winter in a row, there is a higher chance for above average temperatures and below average precipitation across the southeastern United States. In South Louisiana,...
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 10/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday Texoma! The short term forecast is simple: in the wake of yesterday’s cold front, high pressure will build resulting in clear skies and seasonable temperatures for today. Wake up this morning, thanks to the clear skies, is a bit cool (almost chilly). Temperatures range from the 40s, 50s and even the 60s. The jacket regardless of where you are will be needed before heading out the door. Temperatures will stay into the 40s and 50s through 9AM before rising into the mid 50s. By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the 60s. Day-time highs across southwest Oklahoma will top out in the upper 70s. For folks into north Texas, the low to mid 80s. Everyone today will see mostly sunny skies with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds come the afternoon will shift more towards the east.
ENVIRONMENT
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Partly cloudy, perhaps a shower or two SE late. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 78°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tonight:. Cool and quiet. Low of 55°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Slightly warmer, mostly sunny....
LUBBOCK, TX

