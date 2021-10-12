Tuesday AM Forecast: Humid conditions will last only through Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday Texoma! The short term forecast is simple: in the wake of yesterday’s cold front, high pressure will build resulting in clear skies and seasonable temperatures for today. Wake up this morning, thanks to the clear skies, is a bit cool (almost chilly). Temperatures range from the 40s, 50s and even the 60s. The jacket regardless of where you are will be needed before heading out the door. Temperatures will stay into the 40s and 50s through 9AM before rising into the mid 50s. By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the 60s. Day-time highs across southwest Oklahoma will top out in the upper 70s. For folks into north Texas, the low to mid 80s. Everyone today will see mostly sunny skies with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds come the afternoon will shift more towards the east.

