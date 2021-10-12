CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding Platform GitLab Lifts IPO Pricing Range, Eyes Nearly $10 Billion Valuation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

(Reuters) - Coding platform GitLab Inc is now targeting a valuation of $10 billion in its U.S. listing after raising the price range for its initial public offering, as demand for high-growth companies stays robust despite recent stock market gyrations. The company said on Tuesday it would look to sell...

www.usnews.com

AFP

Tesla profits surge on higher auto sales despite chip crunch

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released Wednesday. The results suggest Tesla's output has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors than some rival carmakers that have shuttered factories or cut production.
BUSINESS

