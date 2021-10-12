CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates

By Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNPCa_0cObYHzz00

AUSTIN ( NewsNation Now ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday stopping any entity in the state, including private business, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the executive order, GA-40 , reads.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

In the order, Abbott says Biden’s mandates are “another instance of federal overreach” and the administration is “bullying” private entities into enacting vaccine mandates.”

Abbott, who was previously vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19, also noted in his order that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

What to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

Failure to comply with GA-40 can result in fines, according to the document. The order overtakes any conflicting order issued by local officials. The governor is also adding the issue as an item to the third special session agenda.

Abbott previously barred vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but until now had let private companies make their own rules for their workers. It was not immediately clear if Abbott’s latest executive order would face a quick court challenge.

Texas has seen a recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Company#Vaccinations#Texas Governor#Newsnation Now#Southwest Airlines#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy