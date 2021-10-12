CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Man dead in Bessemer following shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

By Nicole Cook
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPVjq_0cObY4bn00

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One man is dead following a shooting in Bessemer that allegedly stemmed from an argument over Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M Saturday night, police report.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person who had been shot at 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, who had been shot several times in the torso. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was treated on the scene and then transported to UAB hospital, where he died around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the suspect and victim were arguing over the Alabama and Texas A&M game and had been told to leave the home by the owner. Once outside the house, shots were fired. Those inside the home reportedly went outside to see what had happened and found the victim shot, but still alive.

As of Monday, no suspects were in custody.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas A M Football#Texas A M#Wiat#Uab Hospital#Cbs#Wcbd News 2
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

1K+
Followers
494
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy