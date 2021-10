Going into Worlds 2021, China was a region to be feared. Strong teams like Top Esports and Team WE didn’t even make it to Worlds, and RNG, the reigning MSI champs, got knocked out of playoffs early on by LNG. The LPL standings are constantly fluctuating, and it feels like the top 8 teams all have a chance at taking any given split. The level of competition in China made it difficult to believe that Western teams had a chance, especially not against a big name like FunPlus Phoenix.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO