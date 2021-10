The Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone shares some of the excellent features found on the more expensive Sony Xperia 1 III but in a smaller, easier to hold body that's also got a better price tag. The camera is great, taking true-to-life photos and if you have the patience to learn how to use the Pro Mode then you'll capture even better shots. If you can get on with the unusual dimensions and want a smartphone with premium tech that's not priced at over £1000, the Xperia 5 III could be for you.

