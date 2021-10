Max Scherzer didn't have his best stuff, but he again was picked up by the bullpen and Chris Taylor's walk-off home run that propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game. Scherzer struggled with his command right out of the gate as he allowed the Cardinals to take a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO