Much like many other business sectors, the banking industry has had to accelerate their digital transformation efforts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s retail banking industry is a far cry from where it was even just five years ago. Consumers no longer have to physically appear in their bank to process payments or open new accounts. Mobile and web apps feature intuitive experiences and sophisticated functionality. Overall, retail banks and their software development teams have done a tremendous job in creating tools that are integral parts of personal banking today.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO