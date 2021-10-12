Billie partners with Klarna

UK-based integrated payments platform Paysafe has announced the expansion of its partnership with payment provider ZEN.COM. Paysafecash, Paysafe's eCash solution, may now be used by private and corporate clients in 25 European countries to deposit cash into ZEN.COM's digital wallets. The customer picks the deposit amount and generates an individual barcode for the transaction after selecting Paysafecash as the top-up option in the ZEN.COM mobile app. This barcode does not need to be used right away; the consumer has 72 hours to complete the following step. Within this time, they can travel to a nearby payment point, scan the barcode at the till terminal, and pay the amount in cash.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO