Billie partners with Klarna
Germany-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment methods provider Billie has announced partnering with Sweden-based payment service provider Klarna. Through existing Klarna integration, online retailers may now provide Billie's BNPL payment solutions to their business clients. Billie's payment options may be activated by businesses and are integrated into Klarna's checkout process. Both businesses want to debut Billie's BNPL payment methods for Klarna merchants in Germany in the first quarter of 2022, followed by expansion into additional European countries.thepaypers.com
